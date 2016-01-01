Dr. Madhipatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venu Madhipatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Madhipatla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Madhipatla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Georgia Pain Physicians PC715 Queen City Pkwy Ste 106, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 450-1222
-
2
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-3420
-
3
Cspm Ga PC3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 130, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 450-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madhipatla?
About Dr. Venu Madhipatla, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1578623278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhipatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhipatla works at
Dr. Madhipatla has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhipatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhipatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhipatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhipatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhipatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.