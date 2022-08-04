Dr. Venu Maturi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venu Maturi, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venu Maturi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oswego, IL.
Dr. Maturi works at
Locations
-
1
Oswego Commons Family Dental1490 Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543 Directions (630) 919-0172
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maturi?
I have a degenerative neurological disease that makes dental work excruciatingly painful. This was my first experience with sedation dentistry and I’ll continue in this vein for every future appointment. The anxiety, fear, and worry we’re gone. Best of all, Dr Maturi and his staff took the time to listen and inform themselves about my condition, which is not an experience I’ve ever had with a dental practice before.
About Dr. Venu Maturi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1083743603
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maturi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maturi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maturi works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Maturi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.