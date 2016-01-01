See All Nephrologists in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Venu Nair, MD

Nephrology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Venu Nair, MD

Dr. Venu Nair, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Providence Medical Center, Saint John Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Nair works at Nephrology Associates in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    5701 State Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Providence Medical Center
  • Saint John Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    About Dr. Venu Nair, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1184783193
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • U Mo Med Ctr
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
