Overview of Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO

Dr. Venu Vemuri, DO is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Vemuri works at MiiSpine in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Deformities and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.