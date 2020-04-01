Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadipudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD
Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College.
Dr. Gadipudi works at
Dr. Gadipudi's Office Locations
Carolina Neurology Associates Pllc2500 Village Dr Ste 102, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-0029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If I saw these review before going, I would have been petrified. But my experience was just fine. I met with him during January and February 2020. Dr. Gadipudi was professional and answered any questions I asked. After a few meetings going over my MRI and other test results, he admitted that I needed to see some else with more experience than him to further examine my condition. He did prescribe medicine (Methylpred) that he said would strengthen my arm; but no change. The two ladies (check-in and check-out) were friendly. On one occasion I had to wait over 1/2 hour after my scheduled appointment. When called back and he came into the room, he immediately apologized and explained (without going into details) why he was behind. In short, I had no problem with Dr. Gadipudi and would confident meeting with him again.
About Dr. Venugopal Gadipudi, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1073518494
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadipudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadipudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadipudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadipudi works at
Dr. Gadipudi has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadipudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadipudi speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadipudi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadipudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadipudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadipudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.