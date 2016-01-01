Dr. Venugopal Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Venugopal Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Venugopal Menon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Menon works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0036Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Venugopal Menon, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1255431367
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.