Dr. Venugopal Menon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Menon works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.