Dr. Venugopal Palla, MD
Overview
Dr. Venugopal Palla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Palla works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-7900
Syosset Office8 Greenfield Rd, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 496-7900
North Shore Cardiopulmonary13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-5885
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Huntington241 E Main St Unit 1D, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 240-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Venugopal Palla, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1104995075
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hospital and Medical Center - NY
- Saint Vincent Catholic Medical Centers
- MGM Hosp
- Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palla has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palla speaks Hindi.
