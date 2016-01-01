Overview

Dr. Venugopal Palla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Palla works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.