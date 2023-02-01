Dr. Vera Maranci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maranci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Maranci, MD
Overview of Dr. Vera Maranci, MD
Dr. Vera Maranci, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Maranci works at
Dr. Maranci's Office Locations
Michigan Cancer Specialists18223 E 10 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 778-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Vera Maranci could not have been better. She took time to listen to me and my concerns, really listen. She looked at me and I never felt hurried. While I was talking, she would stop me and clarify what I was saying. Dr. Maranci reviewed my past records and included me in a plan for future care. She explained the tests that she was ordering and what she would be able to confirm as a result of those tests. I left the appointment with a sense of confidence that I am being well cared for. It is with confidence that I highly recommend Dr. Maranci.
About Dr. Vera Maranci, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1922207588
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Affiliated Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maranci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maranci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maranci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maranci has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maranci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maranci speaks Turkish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maranci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maranci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maranci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maranci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.