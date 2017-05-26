Overview

Dr. Vera Soong Hamrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Soong Hamrick works at Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care - Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.