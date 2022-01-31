Dr. Vera Zaraket, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaraket is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vera Zaraket, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vera Zaraket, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC.
Dr. Zaraket works at
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion A S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office and nursing staff have been really friendly and thorough in my experience. Dr. Zaraket has been awesome. My general experience with doctors is that I have been brushed off once they don't know what's wrong after one test, and I leave the experience feeling like I wasted a lot of money with no improvement in my life. She has taken a lot of time to talk with me and has been interested in actually improving my quality of life. Everyone in the office is polite, professional, and good at their job. When scheduling tests you're sent directly to the office of a scheduler to find out details and set a good time for you as opposed to being told when to show up. I've only had a few good experiences with doctors in my life, but this is one of them. The only reason for 4 instead of 5 stars is that the wait between appointments can be pretty long. That said, that's really more of a reality of specialist healthcare in a small city. They will work to find openings for you when necessary.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1386994226
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Dr. Zaraket has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaraket accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaraket using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaraket has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaraket works at
Dr. Zaraket has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaraket on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaraket. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaraket.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaraket, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaraket appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.