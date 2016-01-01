Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veral Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Veral Amin, MD
Dr. Veral Amin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 242-3000
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 725-5000
Rhode Island Medical Imaging20 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 432-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Veral Amin, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1568720662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
