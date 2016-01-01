See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Veral Amin, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Veral Amin, MD

Dr. Veral Amin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Amin works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amin's Office Locations

    Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
    921 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-3000
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5000
    Rhode Island Medical Imaging
    20 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 432-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thyroid Biopsy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Thyroid Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Veral Amin, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    11 years of experience
    English
    1568720662
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amin has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

