Dr. Brunot accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verlaine Brunot, MD
Overview of Dr. Verlaine Brunot, MD
Dr. Verlaine Brunot, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Brunot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brunot's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Jacques MD PC3009 Glenwood Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 421-1003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brunot?
About Dr. Verlaine Brunot, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649203936
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunot works at
Dr. Brunot speaks French.
Dr. Brunot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.