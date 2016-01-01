See All Pediatricians in Mission, TX
Dr. Verley Gordon, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Verley Gordon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Gordon works at Verley Gordon MD PA in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gordon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Verley Gordon M.d. P.A.
    5711 N La Homa Rd Ste B, Mission, TX 78574 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 424-9050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Verley Gordon, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528172665
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Verley Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gordon works at Verley Gordon MD PA in Mission, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gordon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

