Dr. Verna Burdett, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Verna Burdett, MD
Overview of Dr. Verna Burdett, MD
Dr. Verna Burdett, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Burdett works at
Dr. Burdett's Office Locations
Renee Burdett MD PC13649 Office Pl Ste 102, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 670-5738Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw a few other doctors before seeing Dr.Burdett for my 14 yr. Old and there's no comparison. She's amazing, and I'm so thankful I found her. She has helped my daughter so much. We have chosen to stay here in the woodbridge area so she's able to continue seeing Burdett.
About Dr. Verna Burdett, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821168212
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.