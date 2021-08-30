Dr. Verna Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Verna Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Verna Porter, MD
Dr. Verna Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Porter works at
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
1
Pacific Brain Health Center - Pacific Neuroscience Institute1301 20th St # 150, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7641
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was helpful and I know I have a brilliant team of doctors aiding me.
About Dr. Verna Porter, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730107012
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
