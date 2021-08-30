Overview of Dr. Verna Porter, MD

Dr. Verna Porter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.