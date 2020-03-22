Overview of Dr. Vernetta Gallop, MD

Dr. Vernetta Gallop, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Gallop works at Ralph A Pesiri MD in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.