Dr. Barksdale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernon Barksdale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vernon Barksdale, MD
Dr. Vernon Barksdale, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Barksdale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barksdale's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Network460 N Mesa Dr Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 838-5550
-
2
Novant Health Psychiatry1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 384-1246
-
3
Community Bridges-avondale824 N 99th Ave, Avondale, AZ 85323 Directions (877) 931-9142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barksdale?
About Dr. Vernon Barksdale, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1871547380
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barksdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barksdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barksdale works at
Dr. Barksdale has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barksdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barksdale has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barksdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barksdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barksdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.