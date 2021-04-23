Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD
Overview of Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD
Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology150 E Willow Ave Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 858-3200
-
2
Obstetrics and Gynecology1130 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 858-3200
-
3
Healthspring Medical Group30 Stratford Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 539-6030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cannon?
Dr. Cannon delivered my child at CDH in 2018. He was the absolute best option for the job with his calm demeanor since I had to end up having a c-section. He continuously put me at ease and did a great job. At my after visit with him, he was so kind to share some of his personal experiences when having his own newborns, and even empowered his wife and women within this conversation.
About Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740293703
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cannon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cannon works at
Dr. Cannon has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.