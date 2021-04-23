Overview of Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD

Dr. Vernon Cannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cannon works at DuPage Medical Group in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL and Bloomingdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.