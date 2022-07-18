Overview of Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD

Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Carriere works at Dr. Vernon Carriere - MD in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.