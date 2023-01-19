Overview

Dr. Vernon Carriere, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Medical School In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Carriere works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.