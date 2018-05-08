Overview

Dr. Vernon Casterline, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Casterline works at Layton Avenue Dermatology in Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.