Overview of Dr. Vernon Chavez, MD

Dr. Vernon Chavez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chavez works at Altea Medical Clinic in Yuma, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.