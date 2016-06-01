See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD

Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.

Dr. Johnson works at Memphis Men's Clinic in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rha Community Homes Inc.
    5050 Poplar Ave Ste 718, Memphis, TN 38157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 443-0475

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Hypertension
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

4.0
Jun 01, 2016
Dr. Johnson delivered my son 13 years ago. I can still remember the wonderful experience. By far the best obgyn ever!!!
Candice in Calvert City, Ky. — Jun 01, 2016
About Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1144333030
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
  • Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vernon Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnson works at Memphis Men's Clinic in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

