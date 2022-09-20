Overview

Dr. Vernon Love, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Love works at Southwestern Medical Associates PC in Lawton, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.