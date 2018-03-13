Overview of Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD

Dr. Vernon Montoya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Montoya works at Cancer Care of North Florida in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.