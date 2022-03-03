Overview of Dr. Vernon Orton, MD

Dr. Vernon Orton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sedro Woolley, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Peacehealth Peace Island Medical Center, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Peacehealth United General Medical Center.



Dr. Orton works at Bellingham Urology Group in Sedro Woolley, WA with other offices in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Interstitial Cystitis, Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.