Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD
Dr. Vernon Sechriest, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Minneapolis Veterans Administration Hospital1 Veterans Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417 Directions (612) 725-2000
Back in 2005 in California. Dr. Sechriest did an injection in my right knee. Found out he worked with my doctor (dr.Dahl) from Shriners who did my leg lengthenings. I have been searching for Dr. Sechriest to do my knee replacement...8 knee doctors I've seen do not understand or know how with my condition and say it's impossible. Thank you,
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285770487
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- The Johns Hopkins University
