Dr. Vernon Smith Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Vernon Smith Jr, MD
Dr. Vernon Smith Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Smith Jr works at
Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations
Kevin Tong MD PC1805 Kipling St, Lakewood, CO 80215 Directions (303) 232-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith takes the time to listen and is very personable. When necessary, he will also tactfully tell you where you need to improve in order to advance your good health. I appreciate that.
About Dr. Vernon Smith Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144294638
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- LOYOLA COLLEGE OF MARYLAND
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.