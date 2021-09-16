Overview of Dr. Vernon Wong, MD

Dr. Vernon Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Wong & Wong Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.