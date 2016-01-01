Overview

Dr. Vernu Visvalingam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Visvalingam works at ALL CHILDRENS HOSPITAL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.