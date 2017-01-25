Dr. Abusleme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD
Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They graduated from U Chile Santiago and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Abusleme works at
Dr. Abusleme's Office Locations
Veronica Abusleme MD Inc.14621 Nordhoff St Ste 2A, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 891-0678
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very thorough in physical exam. I never had any doctor do that for me. She is very caring and tender. She did a painfree surgery on me. I love her, and wish all doctors are as wonderful as she is! THanks so much Dr. Abusleme! !
About Dr. Veronica Abusleme, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1598747057
Education & Certifications
- U Chile Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abusleme accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abusleme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abusleme works at
Dr. Abusleme has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusleme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abusleme speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusleme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusleme.
