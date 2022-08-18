Overview

Dr. Veronica Anwuri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Anwuri works at Saint Lukes Primary Care in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.