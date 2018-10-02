Dr. Veronica Baptista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baptista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Baptista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronica Baptista, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Baptista works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Visual Services Department26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baptista?
Dr. Baptista is clearly knowledgeable and has been practicing for a long time. She speaks quickly but she writes everything down and prints it out for you so there’s no chance of missing anything. She has great responses to my questions and her medical practice philosophy is very respectable (e.g. being wary of new medications because they’re less understood). I liked her style and she has better bedside manner than the last GI doc I saw. Very kind, efficient, and knowledgable.
About Dr. Veronica Baptista, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407827538
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Hosp & Clinics
- Stanford U Hosp & Clinics
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baptista has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baptista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baptista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baptista works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baptista. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baptista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baptista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baptista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.