Dr. Veronica Covalesky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covalesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Covalesky, MD
Overview
Dr. Veronica Covalesky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Covalesky works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1703 S Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia525 Jamestown St Ste 107, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covalesky?
Dr. Covalesky is very thorough and has a pleasant demeanor with patients. I highly recommend! There are rarely any long wait times are appointments are pretty accurately adhered to. The office staff is quick and efficient and easy to get through to.
About Dr. Veronica Covalesky, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1619947553
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covalesky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covalesky accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covalesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covalesky works at
Dr. Covalesky has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Cardiovascular Stress Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Covalesky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Covalesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covalesky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covalesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covalesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.