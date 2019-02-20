Overview

Dr. Veronica Covalesky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Covalesky works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Cardiovascular Stress Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.