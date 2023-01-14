Overview of Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD

Dr. Veronica Diaz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Palm Beach Hand to Shoulder in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.