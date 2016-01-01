See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Veronica Esmero, DO

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Veronica Esmero, DO

Dr. Veronica Esmero, DO is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Esmero works at Rush Univ Medcl Ctr Intrn Medcn in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Esmero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Office - Cardiology
    1653 W Congress Pkwy Rm 203, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Veronica Esmero, DO

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649685033
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Veronica Esmero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Esmero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Esmero works at Rush Univ Medcl Ctr Intrn Medcn in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Esmero’s profile.

Dr. Esmero has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmero.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

