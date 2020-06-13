See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Stratford, CT
Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD

Nuclear Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD

Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Stratford, CT. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Para (UFPA) SOM and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Fernandes works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fernandes' Office Locations

  1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    425 Post Rd Fl 1, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 378-3696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Overweight
Obesity
Cough
Overweight
Obesity
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Back Pain
Boil
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2020
    Dr. Fernandes is a phenomenal doctor. She is so caring, patient considerate of your feelings, thoughtful and kind.. She really loves her patients and it shows!
    Joy — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD

    Nuclear Medicine
    English
    1376706333
    Education & Certifications

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Harbor Hospital Center
    Universidad Federal Do Para (UFPA) SOM
    Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandes works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fernandes’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

