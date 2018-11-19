Dr. Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veronica Garrett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
New Beginning Comprehensive Womens Health Care1415 Milstead Rd NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 413-0858
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been going to New Beginnings for 9 years (5 pregnancies) and the doctors and midwives are beyond amazing. Being a high risk pregnancy is already tough but Dr.Garret and her staff makes it much easier and less worrisome. The staff is amazing and pleasant and I couldn't pick a better OB/GYN office to come to. Thank you all
Dr. Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.