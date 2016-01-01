Overview

Dr. Veronica Gomez Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Gomez Gomez works at LaProvidencia Health Care in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.