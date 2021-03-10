Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graversen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with New England Retina Associates
Dr. Graversen's Office Locations
Retina Health Center - Fort Myers1567 Hayley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-3337
Retina Health Center - Naples2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 793-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Graversen due to an abnormality in my vision--was extremely nervous but Dr. Graversen & her staff, especially Tiffany, were quick to calm me down explaining this was a common condition called Floaters---- however during my follow up visit upon a thorough examination Dr. Graversen explained to me that she sees the formation of a cataract & though surgery is not required at this moment, it would be wise to schedule it sooner rather than later to avoid further complications--I can not recommend Dr. Graversen highly enough!
About Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New England Retina Associates
- University of North Carolina
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graversen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graversen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graversen speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graversen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graversen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graversen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graversen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.