Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD

Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with New England Retina Associates

Dr. Graversen works at RETINA HEALTH CENTER in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Graversen's Office Locations

    Retina Health Center - Fort Myers
    1567 Hayley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-3337
    Retina Health Center - Naples
    2210 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 793-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroideremia
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Headache
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467773838
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New England Retina Associates
    • University of North Carolina
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Graversen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graversen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graversen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Graversen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graversen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graversen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graversen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

