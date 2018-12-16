Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group-Surgical Associates10350 Haligus Rd Ste 200A, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7230
-
2
Bariatric Specialty Office690 E Terra Cotta Ave Ste A, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (847) 802-7230
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group260 E Congress Pkwy Ste 1520, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
Dr. Guerrero is a very caring and knowledgeable in her specialties. She is a wonderful listener and goes above and beyond to help her patients.
About Dr. Veronica Guerrero, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790910594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guerrero speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.