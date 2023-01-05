See All Psychiatrists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Veronica Motiram, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (88)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Veronica Motiram, MD

Dr. Veronica Motiram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.

Dr. Motiram works at Veronica R Motiram MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Motiram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lighthouse Recovery Institute
    1609 S Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 364-0945
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Hearing Assocaites, PLLC
    2240 W Woolbright Rd Ste 405, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 708-6246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (36)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Veronica Motiram, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619956992
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norwich Hospital
    Internship
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Cetec
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Motiram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motiram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motiram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motiram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Motiram works at Veronica R Motiram MD in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Motiram’s profile.

    Dr. Motiram has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motiram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Motiram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motiram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motiram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motiram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

