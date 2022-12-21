Overview of Dr. Veronica Munera, MD

Dr. Veronica Munera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ces, Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Munera works at Broward Health Weston in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.