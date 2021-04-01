Dr. Veronica Palmero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Palmero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Veronica Palmero, MD
Dr. Veronica Palmero, MD is a Pulmonologist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Palmero works at
Dr. Palmero's Office Locations
-
1
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 662-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmero?
It is comforting to have a smart, accessible, and thorough pulmonologist during the pandemic. Thanks to her, I am doing just fine!
About Dr. Veronica Palmero, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1336326537
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmero works at
Dr. Palmero has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmero speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.