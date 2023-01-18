See All Hand Surgeons in Wellington, FL
Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD

Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Pedro-Alexander works at Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pedro-Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
    10131 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 206, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 484-5571
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery of Palm Beaches
    440 N State Road 7 Ste C, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 467-4974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 18, 2023
    There was some confusion about my previous visit a few days earlier as it apparently was not entered in the computer yet. But that was resolved quickly And the rest of my visit went smoothly.
    Anna Whiting — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pedro-Alexander to family and friends

    Dr. Pedro-Alexander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pedro-Alexander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063494227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedro-Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedro-Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pedro-Alexander has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedro-Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedro-Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedro-Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedro-Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedro-Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

