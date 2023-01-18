Overview of Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD

Dr. Veronica Pedro-Alexander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Pedro-Alexander works at Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Wellington, FL with other offices in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.