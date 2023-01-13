Dr. Veronica Cipriani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cipriani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Cipriani, MD
Overview of Dr. Veronica Cipriani, MD
Dr. Veronica Cipriani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Cipriani's Office Locations
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-8687
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-6222Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Cvs Pharmacy #1055514290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 702-6222Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cipriani is an excellent neuroimmunologist. She has been my doctor for over 4 years. I have Multiple Sclerosis. She is always up to date on the latest research and therapies. She is compassionate, and a good listener. I never feel rushed during an appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Cipriani.
About Dr. Veronica Cipriani, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Neurology
