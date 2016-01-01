Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez Ramon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD
Dr. Veronica Ramirez Ramon, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (212) 746-3056MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992019269
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ramirez Ramon works at
