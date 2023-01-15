See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Internal Medicine
3.1 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Veronica Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Veronica Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from RINSHOKEN TOKYO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 250, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 670-6920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Iodine Deficiency
Obesity
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 15, 2023
    I been a patient of Dr. Veronica and she is a great physician yes, some of the staff is not the greatest, its hard to find good help on any field, i can only assume is harder on the care field. I haven't had any mayor disappointments whit them as i did read some of the bad reviews, most of them related to data requests or transfers. Overall, I will recommend her any time.
    Samuel R. Garza — Jan 15, 2023
    About Dr. Veronica Rodriguez, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1649478934
    Education & Certifications

    • RINSHOKEN TOKYO INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    • Internal Medicine
