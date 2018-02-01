See All Pediatricians in Danbury, CT
Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD

Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Danbury, CT. 

Dr. Ron-Priola works at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ron-Priola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danbury Hospital
    24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 791-5030
  2. 2
    Connecticut Institute of Communities Inc
    120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 456-1411

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Overweight
Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 01, 2018
    Dr. Ron treated me and my 3 siblings from birth to 18 years old.She always listens, is attentive, and shows great care when we see her. I've been looking for 2 years & cant find a doc to compare toher. She is very knowledgeable, trustworthy & spot on with any diagnoses. Her memory is amazing! She remembers everything about our family history, prior visits and medical history. With as many patients as she has, idk how she does it! I would recommend every mom to choose her as their babies doctor.
    Danbury — Feb 01, 2018
    About Dr. Veronica Ron-Priola, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1043247414
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
