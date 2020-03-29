Overview of Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO

Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Schimp works at Orlando Health Cancer Institute in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Excision of Cervix and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.