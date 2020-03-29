Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schimp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Veronica Schimp, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Gynecologic Cancer Center - Uf Health Center105 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-8393
Florida Home Health Equipment and Supplies Inc22 W Underwood St Fl 3, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies83 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-8832
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have cancer. Dr. Schimp saved my life with a successful operation. She is making sure that I have many years of future life by having me do genetic testing, though which I found out I have a mutated BRCA1 gene. Following standard chemo, I'll have to take the chemo pill for two years--but you know what? If Dr. Schimp hadn't looked at all the info that was possible to gather, she couldn't treat me properly for the long run. And she was determined to gather all information possible. And with the mutated gene, there is little doubt that I will be living with and dealing with cancer for the rest of my life. Which, thanks to Dr. Schimp, will me many more years than if I didn't have her and her excellent staff on my side battling for me. I highly recommend Dr. Schimp.
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780621490
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
